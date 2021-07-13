MLHU reporting 2 new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says two more people have died from COVID-19 Tuesday.

They are the first deaths from the virus since June 25.

They are a woman in her 90s and a man in his 50s. Neither were associated with a long-term care or retirement home. The death toll now sits at 228 in the region.

Eight more cases were recorded Tuesday for a total of 12,648 with 55 active cases and 12,366 resolved.

There are 3,529 total cases involving a variant of concern, with 55 being the highly contagious Delta strain.

This comes as the MLHU is planning a number of pop-up vaccination clinics over the next few weeks across the region with no appointment or health card necessary.

As of July 10, 559,109 vaccine shots have been given across Middlesex-London.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 14 active, 3,909 total, 3,812 resolved, 83 deaths, 826 variants

Grey-Bruce – 13 new, 196 active, 1,801 total, 1,663 resolved, 10 deaths, 527 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – zero new, eight active, 2,716 total, 2,655 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – six new, nine active, 1,915 total, 1,849 resolved, 57 deaths, 326 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, nine active, 3,626 total, 3,553 resolved, 64 deaths, 667 variants

Ontario reported 146 new cases Tuesday and seven more deaths.