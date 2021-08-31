MLHU reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths for region

The Middlesex-London Health unit (MLHU) is reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with zero additional deaths.

Today’s cases bringing the region’s total case count to 13,373 with 249 active cases and 12,891 resolved. 3,917 cases have been identified as a variant of concern.

The death count sits at 233.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – five new, 25 active, 4,080 total, 3,970 resolved, 85 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 2,248 total, 2,228 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk – 29 active, 2,820 total, 2,737 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 27 active, 2,027 total, 1,943 resolved, 57 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 13 active, 3,689 total, 3,607 resolved, 69 deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting just over 500 new COVID-19 cases, which comes after six straight days of case counts above the 650 mark.

The province confirmed 525 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. This follows after officials reported 694 new cases on Monday, 740 new cases on Sunday and 835 new cases on Saturday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 701, up from 600 at this point last week. The province’s seven-day average has been increasing for weeks now.