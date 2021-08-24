MLHU reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases Monday, no new deaths

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.

Over the weekend, the MLHU recorded 49 new cases Saturday and 30 on Sunday. No new deaths were reported over those two days. The death toll from the virus remains at 232.

During a virtual media briefing, MLHU Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers explained many cases are stemming from activities where there is close contact and there are unvaccinated individuals.

"Nightclubs and bars remain in higher risk activities, and I would strongly discourage anyone who's unvaccinated from attending one of those events. We are aslo seeing transmission amongst sports teams, with pockets of transmission amongst basketball and soccer teams, as well as a lare outbreak amongst a hockey camp."

The total number of cases for the region now stands at 13,180 with 12,709 resolved, leaving 239 active cases.

There are 3,722 cases involving a variant of concern and 174 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant in the region.

Summers is also encouraging employers to consider mandatory vaccine policies for any in-person activities.

"I want to emphasize critically that getting vaccinated is the single most important thing that you can do for yourself, your family and for those around you, and particularly for those in our community under the age of 12 who cannot at this time get vaccinated."

Two vaccination clinics in recent days, Doses Till Dark and another held in cooperation with Pride London, saw 175 people vaccinated, with more than 40 per cent getting their first dose.

Meanwhile, Ontario logged 639 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, marking the fourth straight day in which the daily infections have been over the 600 threshold.

The new cases mark a decrease from the 722 infections reported Sunday, the 689 on Saturday and the 650 cases on Friday.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities: