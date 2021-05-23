MLHU reporting 34 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, no new deaths

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 34 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and no new deaths. That's down from 63 new cases Saturday.

The region now has a total of 11,983 cases and 217 deaths, with 11,209 cases resolved leaving 557 active and 2,820 cases with a variant of concern.

Across Ontario, new infections were below 1,700 with 1,691 new cases reported Sunday.

Meanwhile, as of today youth 12 and over can now begin booking vaccinations across the region and province.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 15 new, 104 active, 3,714 total, 3,531 resolved, 79 deaths, 720 variants

Grey-Bruce – two new, 47 active, 1,330 total, 1,283 resolved, seven deaths, 370 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 81 active, 2,597 total, 2,467 resolved, 44 deaths

Huron-Perth – six new, 54 active, 1,763 total, 1,652 resolved, 57 deaths, 231 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – four new, 64 active, 3,455 total, 3,332 resolved, 60 deaths (one new), 542 variants