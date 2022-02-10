MLHU reporting 7 new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting seven new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday. This brings the death toll to 324 across the region.

Thursday's numbers include a man in 60s and two women in their 90s associated with a long term care home. Also included are two women and a man in his 80s, and a man in his 90s not associated with a long term care facility.

The MLHU is reporting 115 new cases from Wednesday, bringing the active number of cases to 1,417 and a total of 30,484 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 16 active outbreaks among hospitals and long-term care and retirement homes.

Staff at London Health Sciences Centre are currently caring for 91 inpatients with COVID-19, down from 116 Wednesday. Twenty-two are currently in the ICU.

Five or fewer inpatients are in the Children’s Hospital with five or fewer in Paediatric Critical Care.

There are 151 LHSC staff members who have currently tested positive for COVID-19. There are 69 health care workers at St. Joseph’s who have tested positive for the virus.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though officials say testing eligibility rules make these an underestimate of actual cases:

Elgin-Oxford – 91 new, 489 active, 10,672 total, 10,039 resolved, 144 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 25 new, 153 active, 5,800 total, 5,563 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – 35 new, 5,324 total, 90 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 19 new, 256 active, 9,347 total, 8,973 resolved, 118 deaths

Meanwhile, the province added another 44 virus-related deaths to Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll today as the number of people hospitalized with the virus dipped below 2,000 for the first time in more than a month.

Officials say the 44 deaths logged today occurred in the last 24 days, including four on Feb. 9, nine of Feb. 8, five of Feb. 7.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has dropped to 1,897 today, down from 2,797 seven days ago. The province says 445 patients with COVID-19 are currently in the ICU, a decrease of about 100 from last week.