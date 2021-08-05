MLHU reporting 8 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, fourth wave likely

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting eight new infections Wednesday, but no new deaths from COVID-19.

This is up slightly from seven on Wednesday and no new cases Tuesday.

The region now has a total of 12,821 cases and 231 deaths, with 12,538 resolved cases leaving 52 active.

There are now 3,636 cases with a variant of concern, including 129 of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Local health and municipal officials continue to encourage anyone who has not yet dones so to get vaccinated ahead of an expected fourth wave and as thousands of doses of the Moderna vaccine are set to expire.

During a virtual media briefing Thursday, the MLHU's Dr. Chris Mackie said evidence is growing that we're moving toward a fourth wave that could spike by October, so it's imperative that everyone gets vaccinated.

"Some modelling data coming out from a number of places is showing that, you know, we will continue to see case counts climb until we get the vaccination rate even higher, and looking through the fall, (we've) seen some projections showing that we really will be climbing, you know, close to half of the rate of the peak of the third wave, which was our highest case count ever."

Mayor Ed Holder emphasized that the excess of defrosted Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which must be used by Aug. 12, need not go to waste if people go get their shots.

"We have sufficient people out there who have the requirement...get your vaccination, Moderna, I don't care, whatever the vaccine is, not a drop has to go to waste if people did the right thing."

No appointment is needed to get a vaccine and in addition to the mass vaccination clinics there are a number of pop-up and mobile clinics in London and Middlesex in the coming weeks. Dates and locations can be found here.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – three new, 36 active, 3,975 total, 3,855 resolved, 84 deaths, 889 variants

Grey-Bruce – five new, 49 active, 2,140 total, 2,058 resolved, 19 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – zero new, 13 active, 2,746 total, 2,679 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – one new, eight active, 1,945 total, 1,880 resolved, 57 deaths, 362 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – two new, two active, 3,640 total, 3,570 resolved, 68 deaths, 685 variants

The province saw a jump in new infections Thursday with 213 new cases. this comes after a dip Wednesday of 139, 168 on Tuesday and 164 on Monday.