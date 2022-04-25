MLHU reporting more than 200 new COVID cases over the weekend

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 273 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death over the past three days.

Of the new cases, 141 and the death were reported Saturday, 102 cases were from Sunday and 30 reported on Monday.

London Health Sciences Centre is caring for 59 inpatients, five or less are in the ICU. There are 10 inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital with five or fewer in Paediatric Critical Care.

There are also 240 staff at LHSC who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 101 workers at St. Joseph’s Health Care have also tested positive.