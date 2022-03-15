MLHU reporting new COVID related death Tuesday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a new death related to COVID-19 Tuesday.

It says a woman in her 90s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home passed away with the virus. The local death toll now sits at 353.

This comes as the province reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

Thirteen of the deaths reported Tuesday occurred in the last month while three took place more than a month ago.

There are 50 lab-confirmed cases being reported by the MLHU with 32,753 total confirmed and 644 active cases.

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting a slight drop in the number of inpatients being treated for COVID-19 Tuesday. It's reporting 35 inpatients with the virus, down from 41 Monday.

There are five or fewer are in the adult ICU, there are also five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital and no inpatients in pediatric critical care.

The hospital says it has 158 staff members who have tested positive for the virus, up from 151 Monday. St Joseph's Health Care is reporting 50 staffers infected with the virus, up from 46 yesterday.

There are currently five institutional outbreaks among long-term, retirement homes and hospitals.

As of March 12, 93.5 per cent of the MLHU population 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 91.5 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.