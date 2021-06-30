MLHU reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Wednesday.

The region now has a total of 12,561 cases and 226 deaths, with 12,287 cases resolved leaving 48 active.

There are now 3,478 cases with a variant of concern and the number of cases with the number Delta variant positive cases rising to 19.

The region had seen 11 straight days of single-digit cases prior to Wednesday report.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting the number of inpatients with COVID-19 sits at nine. Fewer than five are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in critical care and none in acute care.

An outbreak at University Hospital in the 8TU Transplant Unit has been resolved leaving no active outbreaks in London-Middlesex.

Meanwhile an outbreak on the Saugeen First Nation is now up to 37 cases while Grey-Bruce as a whole has reported more than 100 cases in the last week.

Of the 37 cases at Saugeen First Nation, five are in hospital.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – none new, 11 active, 3,878 total, 3,784 resolved, 83 deaths, 810 variants

Grey-Bruce – 21 new, 142 active, 1,573 total, 1,424 resolved, seven deaths, 398 variants- As of June 29

Haldimand-Norfolk – four new, 17 active, 2,708 total, 2,638 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – one new, nine active, 1,891 total, 1,825 resolved, 57 deaths, 317 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, 28 active, 3,600 total, 3,510 resolved, 62 deaths, 644 variants

Ontario health officials are reported fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time in months.

The province reported 184 new cases on Wednesday, the lowest seen in Ontario since Sept. 10.