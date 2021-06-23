MLHU reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, no deaths

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, ending a five-day streak of single-digit daily counts. No new deaths were reported.

The region now has a total of 12,519 cases and 224 deaths, with 12,237 cases resolved leaving 58 active. There are now 3,439 cases with a variant of concern and another 194 that are mutation positive.

As of Saturday, 394,467 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the region, bringing the total number of residents 12 and over with at least one dose to over 73 per cent, and with two doses to nearly 14 per cent.

The health unit tweeted Wednesday they will be adding hundreds more appointments every weekday for the next two weeks at both the Western Fair Agriplex and the Earl Nichols Arena vaccination centres and are encouraging residents to sign up.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting the number of inpatients with COVID-19 has dropped to 10. Fewer than five are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in acute care and none critical care.

LHSC continues to deal with an outbreak at University Hospital in the 8TU Transplant Unit, the only ongoing outbreak in the region.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – four new, 32 active, 3,867 total, 3,752 resolved, 83 deaths, 793 variants

Grey-Bruce – three new, 41 active, 1,435 total, 1,387 resolved, seven deaths, 403 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 19 active, 2,697 total, 2,625 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – one new, 10 active, 1,882 total, 1,815 resolved, 57 deaths, 306 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – five new, 31 active, 3,571 total, 3,478 resolved, 62 deaths, 630 variants

For a third day, Ontario health officials reported fewer than 300 new infections, as the positivity rate fell to 1.2 per cent.