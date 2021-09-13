MLHU reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 11 new cases Monday, but no new deaths.

That marks a slight decline from the weekend, when 19 new cases were reported Saturday and 22 on Sunday. It is the lowest number of daily cases reported since mid-August. The seven-day average now sits at 18.9.

The region now has a total of 13,656 cases and 236 deaths, with 13,227 cases resolved leaving 193 active. There are 4,090 cases with a variant of concern, including 576 with the Delta variant.

Of the new cases reported over the last six weeks, 83 per cent are among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of those hospitalized, 6.7 per cent were fully vaccinated.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is caring for seven inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in adult critical care and fewer than five in Children's Hospital.

COVID-19 cases have been identified at half-a-dozen local schools, but no outbreaks have been declared.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 28 new (weekend total), 50 active, 4,158 total, 4,023 resolved, 85 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, 20 active, 2,276 total, 2,230 resolved, 22 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – nine new (weekend total), 23 active, 2,862 total, 2,785 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – four new, 32 active, 2,079 total, 1,985 resolved, 62 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton –29 active, 3,725 total, 3,627 resolved, 69 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 600 new COVID-19 cases across the province Monday, including 122 in children under the age of 12.