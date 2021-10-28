MLHU reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, urges safe Halloween

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new deaths.

Thursday's count is a slight decrease from the previous two days and leaves the region with a total of 14,451 cases and 245 deaths, with 14,079 cases resolved leaving 127 active.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 68.2 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also account for 79.2 per cent of hospitalizations and 75 per cent of deaths.

For the period ending Oct. 23, the 28-day average rate of COVID-19 per 100,000 people over the age of 12 was at 6.3 per cent for those not fully vaccinated versus 1.4 per cent for those fully vaccinated.

MLHU Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers says despite sporadic transmission, the incidence rate remains stable, thanks in part to high vaccination rates.

Still, even though it's considered a low-risk activity, some precautions are necessary for those trick-or-treating or handing out candy this weekend.

"Keep it outdoors as much as possible. If you're not feeling well stay at home, if you're trick-or-treating don't help hand out candy. If you're one of those who are handing out, make sure that masks are worn, avoid crowding and don't shout or yell too much when you're in a crowd," Summers says.

The London Health Sciences Centre, is reporting it is caring for six patients with COVID-19, an increase from the five or fewer cases reported Wednesday.

There are four ongoing outbreaks at area schools; Clara Brenton Public School (one case), Covenant Christian School (five cases), Our Lady of the Pillar Academy (one case) and St. Nicholas Senior Catholic School (three cases).

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 10 new, 88 active, 4,644 total, 4,465 resolved, 91 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, 12 active, 2,387 total, 2,348 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – seven new, 32 active, 3,030 total, 2,943 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – six new, 25 active, 2,315 total, 2,223 resolved, 67 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – six new, 52 active, 4,164 total, 4,041 resolved, 71 deaths (one new)

Ontario health officials reported 409 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Thursday.