MLHU reports 129 cases as stay-at-home order takes effect; active cases near 1,000

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 129 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the second day in a row of cases above the 100 mark.

Over the last two days the Middlesex-London region has added more than 250 new cases as the province implemented a new stay-at-home order.

The region now has a total of 7,952 cases, with 992 active, 6,770 resolved and 190 deaths. There are nine confirmed B.1.1.7 variant cases and 498 have screened positive for a variant of concern.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says it is handling eight staff and 27 inpatients positive for COVID-19, with 13 in intensive care.

As of Wednesday seven ICU patients at LHSC are from other regions.

There are outbreaks at two health care facilities, one long-term care home, and five elementary and secondary schools.

Ashely Oaks Elementary School is closed due to widespread COVID-19 exposure.

As of April 4, the health unit has administered a little more than 93,000 vaccination doses.

For more information about vaccine eligibility, please follow this link.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 16 new, 115 active, 2,936 total, 2,752 resolved, 69 deaths, 95 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – 23 new, 129 active, 1,747 total, 1,574 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – seven new, 27 active, 1,446 total, 1,368 resolved, 51 deaths, 25 variants

Grey-Bruce – three new, 63 active, 871 total, 804 resolved, three deaths (fourth death was resident who acquired and was treated outside of region), 63 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 15 new, 119 active, 2,955 total, 2,784 resolved, 52 deaths (one new), 174 variants

Lambton Public Health has now opened registration for the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone age 60 and older, as well as adults with higher risk health conditions. For more details click here.

Ontario reported more than 3,000 cases for the third straight day, and 19 more deaths.

The 3,295 infections logged Thursday are up from the 3,215 reported on Wednesday and the 3,065 reported on Tuesday.