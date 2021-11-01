MLHU reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, new vaccine policies take effect at LHSC

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases but no deaths Monday.

Daily counts have remained largely steady over the last week in the low to mid-teens and the seven-day moving average is at 13.4.

The region now has a total of 14,505 cases and 245 deaths, with 14,131 cases resolved leaving 129 active.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 68.4 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also account for 79.3 per cent of hospitalizations and 71.4 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre is reporting it is caring for eight patients with COVID-19, an increase of two since Friday.

Speaking during Monday's virtual media briefing, LHSC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adam Dukelow said they also have a number of patients from Saskatchewan.

"We have also received fewer than five critical care patients from our neighbours in Saskatchewan and continue to be available to provide further support as directed by the Ontario Critical Care COVID Command Centre."

It's unclear if or when any other out-of-province patients might be received.

In addition, Dukelow issued a reminder that the new vaccination policy for care partners takes effect Monday, while a new policy for those waiting for an organ transplant is also in effect.

"Those who are not fully vaccinated will be placed on hold until they receive both vaccines or their care team accepts their exemption...COVID-19 has a mortality risk that is two to five times higher in transplant patients than our general population. Research shows these patients will not respond as well or at all to the vaccine if they receive it after the transplant."

Dukelow stressed, however, that the vaccination policy does not apply to patients, and no one should delay seeking care because of their vaccination status.

There are three ongoing outbreaks at area schools; Clara Brenton Public School, St. Nicholas Senior Catholic School and Wilberforce Public School.

Wilberforce has been closed to in-person learning for a week, but is expected to reopen Nov. 8. The health unit says there have been 15 cases at the school.

Meanwhile an outbreak at Covenant Christian School has been declared over.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 53 new (two-day total), 95 active, 4,706 total, 4,519 resolved, 92 deaths (one new)

Grey-Bruce – four new, 33 active, 2,413 total, 2,353 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 43 active, 3,057 total, 2,958 resolved, 49 deaths (one new)

Huron-Perth – eight new, 37 active, 2,331 total, 2,227 resolved, 67 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 40 active, 4,185 total, 4,074 resolved, 71 deaths

Across the province, Ontario health officials reported 422 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall provincial case count over 600,000.