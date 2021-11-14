MLHU reports 15 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the active cases in the region to 105.

The area has had a total of 14,638 cases and 247 related deaths, with 14,286 resolved leaving 105 active cases.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 62 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also account for 84.6 per cent of hospitalizations and 85.7 per cent of deaths.

However, if you look at cases in those 12 and older since the start of the vaccination campaign on Dec. 23, 2020 -- 95.2 per cent of cases, 96.7 per cent of hospitalizations and 97.6 per cent of deaths have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for nine inpatients with COVID-19.

There are two active outbreaks at seniors' facilities in the region -- at The Village of Glendale Crossing and Richmond Woods retirement residence. An outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia is also ongoing.

There is also one active outbreak in area schools at Notre Dame Catholic School, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School and Ecole Elémentaire Catholique Frère-André.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, one in Grey Brice, one in Brocton and one in Saugeen Shores.

The region now has a total of 2,470 confirmed cases, 2,414 have been resolved and 15 related deaths leaving 29 active cases.

There is one confirmed active local case in the hospital due to the virus.