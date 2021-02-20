The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and no new deaths in the region.

The region now has a cumulative total of 6,084 cases, 5,786 resolved and 181 deaths, leaving 117 active cases.

Outbreaks are ongoing at six seniors' facilities, as well as at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.

There are also active outbreaks at one child care facility and three elementary schools in the region, after a new outbreak was declared at St. Anne's Catholic School on Thursday.

Meanwhile the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says it is preparing to implement voluntary testing of asymptomatic students and staff across its schools, as per the provincial mandate.

“We’re working with partners to develop criteria and a timeline for voluntary diagnostic testing of our students and staff,” said Mark Fisher, TVDSB director of education, in a statement.

He added that more details will be released once specific schools are chosen, which will be done in collaboration with the MLHU.

As of Friday, school staff who are asymptomatic can also get tested at local pharmacies. https://covid-19.ontario.ca/assessment-centre-locations

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 42 active, 2,455 total, 2,346 resolved, 67 deaths (two new)

Haldimand-Norfolk – 13 active, 1,394 total, 1,337 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – two new, 21 active, 1,306 total, 1,236 resolved, 49 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 18 active, 690 total, 671 resolved, one death (one new case referred from other area)

Sarnia-Lambton – 8 new, 103 active, 2,001 total, 1,852 resolved, 46 deaths

On Friday the province moved the region under Lambton Public Health from orange-restrict to red-control under the province's COVID-19 response framework, citing "worsening public health trends."

Ontario health officials reported more than 1,200 new cases reported across the province. Ontario also reported 28 new deaths provincewide and more than 1,300 newly resolved cases on Saturday.