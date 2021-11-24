MLHU reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, SWPH sees 22

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 18 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, while Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported another 22.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 14,780 cases and 252 related deaths, with 14,390 cases resolved leaving 138 active. The seven-day moving average rose to 15.6 from 15.1 on Tuesday.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 56.4 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also accounts for 64.3 per cent of hospitalizations and 66.7 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 22 inpatients with COVID-19, one more in the last 24 hours, while the number of cases in in adult Critical Care held steady at 10.

Elgin and Oxford counties continue to see relatively high case counts, with another 22 reported Wednesday, and 16 cases currently in hospital with five in Critical Care.

The majority of active cases are in Aylmer, which has 38, with Woodstock and Tillsonburg next with 31 active cases each.

An active outbreak at the Aylmer Retirement Residence has now seen a total of eight resident cases and two staff cases.

Outbreaks are also ongoing at Port Burwell Public School and Westfield Public School in Tillsonburg.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 22 new, 165 active, 5,218 total, 4,956 resolved, 97 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, 19 active, 2,494 total, 2,447 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 119 active, 3,366 total, 3,185 resolved, 55 deaths

Huron-Perth – three new, 33 active, 2,497 total, 2,395 resolved, 69 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – five new, 35 active, 4,328 total, 4,218 resolved, 75 deaths

An outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia continues, with fewer than five staff and the same number of patients impacted. It is the only active outbreak in the Lambton region.

Ontario health officials reported 591 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and seven additional deaths.