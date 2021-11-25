MLHU reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 34 in SWPH region

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest in a week, while Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported another 34.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 14,799 cases and 252 related deaths, with 14,414 cases resolved leaving 133 active. The seven-day moving average rose to16.4 from 15.6 on Wednesday.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 55 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also accounts for 64.3 per cent of hospitalizations and 66.7 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 24 inpatients with COVID-19, two more in the last 24 hours, while the number of cases in in adult Critical Care held steady at 10.

Case counts in Elgin and Oxford counties remain high, with another 34 reported Thursday, while hospitalizations are down slightly with 13 in hospital and three in Critical Care.

According to SWPH, the majority of active cases are in Aylmer, which has 39, then Tillsonburg with 35 active cases and Woodstock with 32.

Active outbreaks continue at the Aylmer Retirement Residence, Port Burwell Public School, St. Michael's Catholic School in Woodstock and Westfield Public School and Glendale High School, both in Tillsonburg.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 34 new, 178 active, 5,251 total, 4,976 resolved, 97 deaths

Grey-Bruce – four new, 22 active, 2,497 total, 2,448 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 121 active, 3,383 total, 3,200 resolved, 55 deaths

Huron-Perth – three new, 30 active, 2,500 total, 2,401 resolved, 69 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 15 new, 39 active, 4,343 total, 4,229 resolved, 75 deaths

An outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia continues, with fewer than five staff and the same number of patients affected.

Ontario health officials reported 748 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths Thursday.