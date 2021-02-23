The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths Tuesday.

The London region now has a cumulative total of 6,118 cases, 5,830 resolved and 181 deaths, leaving 107 active cases. It has been more than a week since the last death in the region.

The 20 new cases mark the highest daily count in the last 10 days - since 31 cases were reported on Feb. 13.

The number of ongoing outbreaks at seniors' facilities in the region dropped to five, after a long-running outbreak at Middlesex Terrace in Delaware, Ont. was declared over.

That outbreak began on Dec. 23, and saw a total of 155 cases, including 75 residents and 80 staff. It is also where 19-year-old Yassin Dabeh, one of Canada's youngest COVID-19-related deaths, had been working as a cleaner.

In Elgin and Oxford counties, Southwestern Public Health continues to deal with three ongoing outbreaks at retirement and long-term care homes.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – six new, 35 active, 2,463 total, 2,361 resolved, 67 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 24 active, 1,408 total, 1,340 resolved, 39 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, 13 active, 692 total, 678 resolved, one death

Huron-Perth – none new, 19 active, 1,312 total (nine reassigned to other health unit), 1,244 resolved, 49 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – nine new, 94 active, 2,035 total, 1,895 resolved, 46 deaths

Meanwhile, a new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by the Thames Valley District School Board at Northbrae Public School Tuesday, the second in two days. The school remains open.

For the first time in almost a week, the number of new infections in Ontario has dropped below 1,000 – with 975 new cases reported.