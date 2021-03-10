The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and no deaths.

The region continues to see wide fluctuations in daily numbers in recent weeks, from lows in the single digits climbing to the high 20s.

The cumulative number of cases in the area now stands at 6,338, with 6,009 resolved and 185 deaths, leaving 144 active cases.

There are four confirmed variant cases and 22 cases that have screened positive for a 'variant of concern.'

Outbreaks are ongoing at three elementary schools, Western University's Essex Hall residence and six long-term care or retirement homes.

The health unit announced Tuesday that will be delaying the second vaccination shot across the region in order to ensure more people can get the first vaccination.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities, no new deaths were reported:

Elgin-Oxford – six new, 43 active, 2,584 total, 2,474 resolved, 67 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 13 new, 137 active, 2,272 total, 2,089 resolved, 46 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 39 active, 1,473 total, 1,390 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – one new, 17 active, 1,366 total, 1,299 resolved, 50 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, 12 active, 717 total, 703 resolved, two deaths

Public health officials in Grey-Bruce say a probable case of COVID-19 has been associated with Kincardine District Senior School and they are working with the Bluewater District School Board and the local school bus company to follow up.

However, the current assessment does not indicate transmission happened at the school.

Ontario is reporting 1,316 new infections Wednesday and 16 additional related deaths.