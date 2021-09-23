MLHU reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, but high staff vaccine uptake

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, and a concerning rise in cases among pediatric patients.

The region now has a total of 13,885 cases and 238 deaths, with 13,443 cases resolved leaving 204 active. There are 4,232 cases with a variant of concern.

Over the last six weeks, 82.3 per cent of cases have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by vaccination. The same group accounts for 88.2 per cent of hospitalizations and 85.7 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has 11 inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care. Five or fewer staff have tested positive.

There are four ongoing outbreaks in the region, at St. Thomas More Catholic School, École élémentaire La Pommeraie, Oakcrossing Retirement Living and Earls Court Village nursing home.

Over the last 10 days, 29 cases have been reported at 22 schools and child care centres.

The health unit says they have seen a worrying rise in cases among the pediatric population, but it is not connected to the return to school.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said, "We've had new data showing significantly high rates of COVID in young people, in particular children age zero to 11 and aged 12 to 17, I need to be very clear -- these are not related to school opening."

MLHU also revealed Thursday that 99 per cent of permanent health unit staff have had at least on dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 96 per cent are fully vaccinated. Among all employees, over 90 per cent have at least one dose.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 50 active, 4,241 total, 4,105 resolved, 86 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, 17 active, 2,306 total, 2,263 resolved, 22 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – five new, 32 active, 2,902 total, 2,816 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – three new, 72 active, 2,129 total, 2,037 resolved, 65 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 12 new, 59 active, 3,796 total, 3,668 resolved, 69 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 677 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, the fourth day in a row of counts below 700.