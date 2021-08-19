MLHU reports 23 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

Higher daily case counts continued Thursday as the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 23 new cases and no deaths for a second day.

This marks the sixth time the region has seen 16 or more daily cases since Friday. Prior to Aug. 13, daily case totals had held under 15 since mid-June.

The region now has a cumulative total of 13,034 cases and 232 deaths, with 12,669 cases resolved leaving 133 active. There are 3,686 cases with a variant of concern and another 194 that are mutation-positive.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for eight inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care.

The health unit is holding a number of pop up clinics in coming days, including Doses 'Til Dark on Friday and a clinic in partnership with Pride London on Sunday.

No appointment is needed for the event on Sunday afternoon, which will be held at Palasad Social Bowl, and also feature music, food and entertainment.

"As our community may have some direct questions relating to the vaccine, and face different barriers, we wanted to ensure we provided a safe space to answer those questions while providing access to the vaccine and entertainment on Sunday,” said Stephen D’Amelio, president of Pride London Festival, in a statement.

It is part of the health unit's continued effort to engage with community groups and provide a more positive experience.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 23 active, 4,032 total, 3,925 resolved, 84 deaths, 950 variants

Grey-Bruce – two new, 34 active, 2,212 total, 2,149 resolved, 21 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – five new, 23 active, 2,779 total, 2,702 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – three new, 17 active, 1,983 total, 1,909 resolved, 57 deaths, 369 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – two new, 17 active, 3,662 total, 3,577 resolved, 68 deaths, 690 variants

After two days of case numbers below 500, Ontario health officials are reporting 531 new cases Thursday.