MLHU reports 25 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 25 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a slight increase from the weekend's numbers.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 14,875 cases and 252 related deaths (none new), with 14,468 cases resolved leaving 155 active. The seven-day moving average is up to 18 from 16.3 the previous day.

Over the weekend, 13 new cases were reported Sunday and 21 on Saturday, but there were no additional deaths.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 51 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also accounts for 55.6 per cent of hospitalizations and 66.7 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 18 inpatients with COVID-19, four fewer than on Friday, while the number of cases in in adult Critical Care has dropped to eight from 10.

Outbreaks have been declared at two post-secondary residences, one at Western University's Saugeen-Maitland Hall Residence which has so far seen eight cases and another at Fanshawe College's Merlin House Residence that has three cases as of Monday.

Meanwhile Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) is reporting a total of 69 cases over the weekend into Monday in Elgin and Oxford counties. Currently, 15 patients are in hospital with four in Critical Care.

The majority of active cases are in Tillsonburg, which has 40 active cases, followed by Woodstock with 36 and St. Thomas with 35.

Active outbreaks continue at the Aylmer Retirement Residence, Port Burwell Public School, Straffordville Public School, St. Michael's Catholic School in Woodstock, as well as St. Joseph's Catholic School, Westfield Public School and Glendale High School, all three of which are in Tillsonburg.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 69 new (weekend total), 211 active, 5,344 total, 5,035 resolved, 98 deaths (one new)

Grey-Bruce – eight new, 42 active, 2,533 total, 2,464 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 150 active, 3,457 total, 3,244 resolved, 56 deaths

Huron-Perth – nine new, 48 active, 2,525 total, 2,408 resolved, 69 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 39 active, 4,368 total, 4,253 resolved, 76 deaths

An outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia continues, with fewer than five staff and the same number of patients affected.

Ontario health officials reported 788 new COVID-19 cases across the province Monday, and three additional deaths.