MLHU reports 29 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
The Middlesex-London Health unit (MLHU) is reporting 29 new COVID-19 cases Thursday with zero additional deaths.
The additional cases brings the region’s total case count to 13,586 with 207 active cases and 13,144 resolved. 4,061 cases have been identified as a variant of concern.
The death count sits at 235.
REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS
Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:
• Elgin-Oxford – nine new, 37 active, 4,124 total, 4,002 resolved, 85 deaths
• Grey-Bruce – 2,270 total, 2,252 resolved
• Haldimand-Norfolk – 22 active, 2,847 total, 2,771 resolved, 48 deaths
• Huron-Perth –26 active, 2,066 total, 1,979 resolved, 61 deaths
• Sarnia-Lambton – 18 active, 3,707 total, 3,620 resolved, 69 deaths
-
Students back on campus at Nipissing University and Canadore CollegeAfter a year of virtual learning, in-person classes have resumed at Nipissing University and Canadore College .
-
-
Candidates in Newmarket-Aurora prepare for campaign's final stretchWith the federal election campaign now entering its final stages, the incumbent Liberal candidate in the riding of Newmarket-Aurora is hoping to keep his seat.
-
Mayoral frontrunners face off in another debate, Nickel declines againThree former city councillors and a local business leader met to debate for the mayor's chair Thursday - five weeks ahead of Edmontonians casting ballots.
-
Coroner investigating fatal early morning crash on Sooke RoadOne person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Sooke Road early Tuesday morning.
-
Sudbury murder suspect arrested following convenience store robberyGreater Sudbury Police have arrested first-degree murder suspect Kyle Smith, following a K9 track in the area of Falconbridge Road on Thursday evening.
-
Injuries threatening Riders defense heading into Banjo Bowl in WinnipegThe Saskatchewan Roughriders could be without two major players on defence this weekend.
-
Raising awareness about Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder in TimminsOn International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Awareness Day in Timmins, officials with the Children's Treatment Centre said most people in the community know quite a bit about autism, but most don't know a lot about FASD.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez clinches spot in U.S. Open finalCanada's Leylah Fernandez has clinched a spot in the U.S. Open final with a win over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.