The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19, and no new deaths Saturday.

Daily case counts continue to bounce around this week, from a low of 16 cases one day, to a high of 38 cases.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 5,840 cases, with 3,875 resolved and 177 deaths, leaving 1,788 active cases.

Two new school cases were reported late Thursday by the Thames Valley District School Board, one at London's Sir Isaac Brock Public School and another Hickson Central Public School.

Active outbreaks continue at eight area seniors' facilities, with a new outbreak at Chartwell Parkhill declared on Thursday.

There are no outbreaks at London-area hospitals, but the London Health Sciences Centre is reporting 16 inpatients – eight in the ICU – and 11 staff testing positive, no change from Thursday's totals.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

• Elgin-Oxford – 14 new, 126 active, 2,371 total, 2,183 resolved, 62 deaths (one new death)

• Huron-Perth –seven new, 80 active, 1,259 total, 1,134 resolved, 45 deaths

• Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 60 active, 1,360 total, 1,257 resolved, 38 deaths

• Grey-Bruce – 29 active, 663 total, 633 resolved, one death

• Sarnia-Lambton – seven new, 46 active, 1,861 total, 41 deaths

Ontario health officials are recording nearly 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 45 more deaths.