MLHU reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 35 new COVID-19 and one new death Saturday.

According to the MLHU website, a man in his 50s has died related to the virus.

Middlesex-London has had a total of 12,192 cases and 219 deaths, with 11,613 cases resolved leaving 360 active. There are now 2,968 cases with a variant of concern and another 409 that are mutation positive.

Saturday’s case count marks the region’s seventh straight day of daily counts below 50.

The first incidences of the B.1.617 variant – the mutation that originated in India - were confirmed in the region on Thursday.

The London Health Sciences Centre is currently caring for 33 inpatients with COVID-19, 10 of which are in the Intensive Care Unit. Of the total number of inpatients, fewer than five patients in acute care and fewer than five in the ICU were transfers from another region.

There are two ongoing outbreaks at London-area seniors' facilities, one in a school and one in a child-care setting.

An active outbreak at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital continues, with 19 cases — 14 residents and five staff. There have been three deaths to date.

Ontario health officials reported 1057 new COVID-19 cases Saturday as well as 15 new deaths.