The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 38 new cases and one new death on Wednesday.

The cases mark a jump from Monday and Tuesday's counts, which combined totalled 33 cases.

The London region has now seen a total of 5,760 cases, with 3,831 resolved and 176 deaths, leaving 1,754 active cases.

The death, a man in his 80s associated with a long-term care home, marks the first death reported this month. The last deaths were reported Jan. 29.

The Thames Valley District School Board reported one new case late Tuesday at Kensal Park French Immersion Public School

The health unit, which resumed reporting school cases Wednesday after implementing new case and contact management software, also reported that a case reported Jan. 22 has been reclassified as a school case.

That case, at Montcalm Secondary school, was quickly isolated by staff and prompted no additional cases at the school, health officials said.

“It is important that staff, students, parents, guardians and the community, have accurate information about COVID cases,” said the MLHU's Dr. Chris Mackie in a statement, “…it is important to report it publicly and take the necessary steps to look closely at our procedures to ensure cases continue to be reported appropriately. I apologize on behalf of the Health Unit for the initial misclassification of this case as not school-related.”

The MLHU has also announced that vaccinations for health care workers will resume at the Western Fair District Agriplex on Monday.

There are currently nine ongoing outbreak at area seniors' facilities and one at the London Health Sciences Centre's (LHSC) University Hospital.

LHSC reports it has 17 inpatients – nine in the ICU – and 13 staff that are currently positive for COVID-19.

There are eight outbreaks at seniors' facilities in Elgin and Oxford counties. However, Southwestern Public Health is reporting no new cases at the Caressant Care Retirement Home in Woodstock, where there have now been a total of 50 cases.

One new death was reported at PeopleCare Tavistock on Wednesday, where there have now been a total of 10 deaths and 85 cases.

The most significant ongoing outbreaks in Huron-Perth are at Searforth Manor, where there has now been a total of 62 cases, and at Caressant Care in Listowel, which has now reported 110 cases.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – seven new, 142 active, 2,325 total, 2,124 resolved, 59 deaths (two new deaths)

Huron-Perth – three new, 72 active, 1,234 total, 1,120 resolved, 42 deaths (one new death)

Haldimand-Norfolk – seven new, 56 active, 1,340 total, 1,241 resolved, 38 deaths

Grey-Bruce – three new, 27 active, 652 total, 624 resolved, one death

Sarnia-Lambton – three new, 61 active, 1,848 total, 1,749 resolved, 38 deaths

The Lambton COVID-19 Immunization Task Force reports all doses of the first shipment of vaccines were administered to five long-term care and high-risk retirement homes as well as an Indigenous Elder Care facility. Another shipment is expected this week to continue vaccinations in those facilities.

Across Ontario, 1,172 new infections and 67 deaths were reported on Wednesday.