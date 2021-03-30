MLHU reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 46 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Tuesday as the region moves into the red zone.

The London region now has 6,996 cases, with 6,365 resolved and 187 deaths, leaving 444 active cases. There are six confirmed variant cases and 154 screening positive.

The new death is a man in his 80s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home. It is the second death in just four days after weeks with none.

Tuesday marks the sixth day of elevated case counts in the region, which spiked over the weekend with a single-day total of 75 cases on Sunday.

Active outbreaks continue at three seniors' facilities and two schools – Riverbend Academy in Delaware, Ont. and Woodland Heights Public School.

And at Western University outbreaks at three campus residences; Essex Hall, Ontario Hall and Saugeen-Maitland Hall are ongoing.

On the vaccination front, the MLHU reports that 78,380 doses have been administered up to March 28. Adults 75 years old and above are currently eligible to be vaccinated.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 12 new, 84 active, 2,809 total, 2,656 resolved, 69 deaths, 68 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk –four new, 78 active, 1,629 total, 1,507 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – two new, 11 active, 1,416 total, 1,355 resolved, 50 deaths, 10 variants

Grey-Bruce – nine new, 59 active, 814 total, 751 resolved, four deaths, 35 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – three new, 187 active, 2,822 total, 2,585 resolved, 50 deaths (one new), 99 variants

Ontario is reporting more than 2,300 new COVID-19 infections, the sixth day straight with more than 2,000 cases.