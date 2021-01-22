The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 52 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths on Friday.

There have now been a total of 5,347 cases, including 3,648 resolved and 164 deaths in Middlesex-London, leaving 1,535 active cases.

Two of the deaths, a man and woman in their 90s, were associated with a long-term care home, while the third, a woman in her 70s, was not.

The deaths bring the total since Saturday to 25, with 20 associated with long-term care homes.

One of the most serious outbreaks among the 14 at seniors' facilities in the London region appears to be easing, with Chelsey Park reporting just nine residents and nine staff testing positive. There have been seven deaths at the facility.

Outbreaks also continue at the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) University Hospital and Victoria Hospital, and Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital.

LHSC reports it currently has 22 inpatients, eight in critical care, and 23 staff testing positive for COVID-19.

Southwestern Public Health is reporting outbreaks at 13 seniors’ facilities in Elgin and Oxford counties.

At Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg the outbreak has now affected 85 residents and 53 staff and there have been 17 deaths at the facility. No new cases or deaths were reported Friday.

At PeopleCare Tavistock, three new resident cases were reported Friday, bringing the totals there to 46 resident and 36 staff cases as well as nine deaths.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 15 new, 255 active, 2,151 total, 1,847 resolved, 49 deaths

Grey-Bruce – seven new, 34 active, 664 total, 630 resolved, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – six new, 190 active, 1,736 total, 1,511 resolved, 35 deaths (two new deaths)

Haldimand-Norfolk – eight new, 143 active, 1,271 total, 1,085 resolved, 38 deaths

Huron-Perth – 25 new, 153 active, 1,122 total, 937 resolved, 32 deaths (three new)

Huron Perth Public Health continues to deal with outbreaks at eight seniors’ facilities.

The most widespread are at Caressant Care in Listowel and Exeter Villa in South Huron.

Ontario is reporting fewer than 2,700 cases across the province, with the positivity rate continuing to drop.