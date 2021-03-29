MLHU reports 57 new COVID-19 cases, variants rising

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 57 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as daily totals remain high for a fifth straight day.

The London region now has 6,952 cases, with 6,332 resolved and 186 deaths (none new) leaving 434 active cases. There are six confirmed variant cases and 132 screening positive – a jump of 21 in the last 24 hours.

Over the weekend, 78 new cases were reported Sunday and 46 on Saturday, with one new death also reported on Saturday.

An outbreak in the U4 Medicine 1 unit at the London Health Sciences Centre's University Hospital has been declared over, but active outbreaks remain at three seniors' facilities and at Woodland Heights Public School.

Western University is also dealing with outbreaks at three campus residences; Essex Hall, Ontario Hall and Saugeen-Maitland Hall.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 56 new (includes weekend totals), 92 active, 2,797 total, 2,636 resolved, 69 deaths (one new), 65 variants Haldimand-Norfolk – 85 active, 1,625 total, 1,496 resolved, 39 deaths Huron-Perth – six new, 16 active, 1,414 total, 1,348 resolved, 50 deaths, eight variants Grey-Bruce – eight new, 62 active, 805 total, 739 resolved, four deaths, 34 variants Sarnia-Lambton – 18 new, 197 active, 2,804 total, 2,558 resolved, 49 deaths, 89 variants

Lambton Public Health is dealing with a number of outbreaks in seniors' facilities, workplaces and schools.

In just the last week, three new workplace outbreaks have been declared, with a total of 14 cases so far.

Across Ontario, more than 2,000 new cases were reported for a fifth straight day, with positivity rates hitting levels not seen in months.