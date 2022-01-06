MLHU reports 635 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Another 635 COVID-19 cases are being reported in Middlesex-London, according to the public health unit.

The total number of reported active cases sits at 4,360 with 18,104 resolved cases and 22,723 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

The 40-64 age group carries the brunt of the cases locally with 6,557 reported, followed by 5,980 in people between the ages of 25 and 39 and 4,391 cases in those age 18-24.

As of Jan. 1, 91.5 per cent of the eligible population ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 89.1 per cent have received two doses.

London Health Sciences Centre is currently caring for 79 inpatients with COVID-19, 6 of which are in the adult ICU.

Five or fewer patients with COVID-19 are in the Children’s Hospital and zero in patients are in Paediatric Critical Care.

LHSC is also reporting that 350 staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 90 reported cases over the previous day.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Southwestern Public Health – 137 news, 1,435 active, 7,965 total, 6,413 resolved, 117 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 80 new, 836 active, 4,228 total, 3,362 resolved, 25 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 978 active, 4,994 total, 3,948 resolved, 59 deaths

Huron-Perth – 944 active, 3,951 total, 2,932 resolved, 75 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 1,326 active, 6,541 total, 5,131 resolved, 84 deaths

The province reported 13,339 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.