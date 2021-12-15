MLHU reports 65 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 65 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Wednesday as active cases surpass 500.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 15,555 cases and 256 related deaths, with 14,788 cases resolved leaving 511 active. The seven-day moving average has now climbed to 56.4, up from 52.6 on Tuesday, a high not seen since May.

The death was a man in his 50s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home who was not fully vaccinated.

Of the cases with an episode date in the last six weeks, 41.2 per cent were among those who are not vaccinated, partially vaccinated or not yet protected by the vaccination. The same group accounts for 52 per cent of hospitalizations and 60 per cent of deaths.

As of Saturday, 850,514 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the region. So far 90.8 percent of those 12 and older have at least one dose, with 88.3 percent fully vaccinated.

Just over two weeks into vaccinations of children ages five to 11, and 34.5 per cent of the group have received a first dose. When all eligible residents age five and up are included, 86.3 per cent have at least one dose and 81.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

School outbreaks are active at Byron Northview Public School, Delaware Central School, École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf, École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc, Mountsfield Public School, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Princess Elizabeth Public School, Riverside Public School, Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School, Sir Arthur Currie Public School, St. Andre Bessette Secondary School, St. Jude Catholic School, St. Marguerite d'Youville School, St. Mary Choir & Orchestra Catholic School, St. Nicholas Catholic School and Strathroy Christian School. The outbreak at West Oaks French Immersion Public School has been declared over.

Two child care centres: Tiny Hoppers Early Learning Centre – Summerside and Wortley YMCA Child Care Centre are also in outbreak, as are three residence: Saugeen-Maitland Hall and Delaware Hall at Western University, as well as Fanshawe College's Merlin House Residence.

A new outbreak has also been declared at the McCormick Home long-term care facility

And Southwestern Public Health is reporting ongoing outbreaks at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas where one person has died, as well as schools including; Woodstock Christian School, Immanuel Christian School in Aylmer, South Ridge Public School in Tillsonburg and St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School in West Lorne.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 26 new, 229 active, 5,755 total, 5,418 resolved, 108 deaths (two new)

Grey-Bruce – 13 new, 93 active, 2,669 total, 2,549 resolved, 24 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – nine new, 131 active, 3,66354 total, 3,466 resolved, 58 deaths

Huron-Perth – five new, 109 active, 2,716 total, 2,537 resolved, 70 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 19 new, 94 active, 4,551 total, 4,379 resolved, 78 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 1,808 new cases Wednesday, the highest daily case count in months.