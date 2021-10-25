MLHU reports 7 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases Monday, in the first return to single-digit cases in a week.

Just one case was reported last Monday, and cases have been in double digits since, peaking at 27 cases on Friday.

There were no new deaths reported, and the region now has a total of 14,409 cases and 245 deaths, with 14,048 cases resolved leaving 116 active.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 70.9 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also account for 78.6 per cent of hospitalizations and 75 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre, is reporting seven patients with COVID-19, an increase of one patient since Friday.

There are four ongoing outbreaks at area schools; Clara Brenton Public School, Covenant Christian School, Our Lady of the Pillar Academy and St. Nicholas Senior Catholic School.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 35 new (weekend total), 87 active, 4,604 total, 4,427 resolved, 90 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, 13 active, 2,384 total, 2,344 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 31 active, 3,015 total, 2,929 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 12 new, 22 active, 2,306 total, 2,217 resolved, 67 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – nine new, 87 active, 4,152 total, 3,995 resolved, 70 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 326 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday.