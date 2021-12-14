MLHU reports 71 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 71 new COVID-19 cases but no deaths Tuesday as the seven-day moving average continues to rise.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 15,490 cases and 255 related deaths, with 14,760 cases resolved leaving 475 active. The vast majority of active cases, 399, are in the City of London while the age group under age 11 has the most active cases with 129.

The seven-day moving average has now climbed to 52.6, up from 46.6 on Monday, a high not seen since late May at the tail end of third wave.

On Monday, MLHU officials said the Omicron variant is now considered to be dominant in Middlesex-London, although to date seven cases have been confirmed.

During a virtual media briefing Monday, Acting Medical Officer of Health encouraged people to get vaccinated and asked those fully vaccinated to get their booster as soon as they are eligible.

"(It's) increasingly clear that boosters will be required to partially restore vaccine effectiveness."

Of the cases with an episode date in the last six weeks, 41.9 per cent were among those who are not vaccinated, partially vaccinated or not yet protected by the vaccination. The same group accounts for 52 per cent of hospitalizations and 55.6 per cent of deaths.

School outbreaks are active at Byron Northview Public School, Delaware Central School, École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf, École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc, Mountsfield Public School, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Princess Elizabeth Public School, Riverside Public School, Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School, St. Andre Bessette Secondary School, St. Jude Catholic School, St. Marguerite d'Youville School, St. Mary Choir & Orchestra Catholic School, St. Nicholas Catholic School, Strathroy Christian School and West Oaks French Immersion Public School.

Two child care centres: Tiny Hoppers Early Learning Centre – Summerside and Wortley YMCA Child Care Centre are also in outbreak, while an outbreak at Kidzone Day Care Centre has been declared over.

Two residence at Western University -- Saugeen-Maitland Hall and Delaware Hall – also have active outbreaks, as well as Fanshawe College's Merlin House Residence.

And Southwestern Public Health is reporting active outbreaks at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas, as well as schools including; Woodstock Christian School, Immanuel Christian School in Aylmer, South Ridge Public School in Tillsonburg and St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School in West Lorne.

An outbreak at St. Joseph's Catholic School in Tillsonburg has been declared over.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 23 new, 235 active, 5,729 total, 5,388 resolved, 106 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 20 new, 89 active, 2,655 total, 2,539 resolved, 24 deaths (one new)

Haldimand-Norfolk – 20 new, 126 active, 3,654 total, 3,462 resolved, 58 deaths

Huron-Perth – 50 new, 115 active, 2,711 total, 2,526 resolved, 70 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 15 new, 82 active, 4,532 total, 4,372 resolved, 78 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 1,429 new cases Tuesday as the positivity rate continued to climb.