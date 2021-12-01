MLHU reports jump in COVID-19 cases, SWPH finally sees decline

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 22 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, while Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) saw 13 new cases.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 14,905 cases and 252 related deaths (none new), with 14,495 cases resolved leaving 158 active. The seven-day moving average climbed to 17.7 from 17.3 on Tuesday.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 49.7 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also accounts for 57.9 per cent of hospitalizations and 71.4 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 22 inpatients with COVID-19, three more in the last 24 hours, while the number of cases in in adult Critical Care held at nine.

There are ongoing outbreaks at two post-secondary residences, one at Western University's Saugeen-Maitland Hall Residence and another at Fanshawe College's Merlin House Residence.

Another MLHU pop-up vaccination clinic, this one at CF Masonville Place, launched Wednesday and runs for the month of December.

Meanwhile SWPH is reporting 13 new cases Wednesday in Elgin and Oxford counties, down from 27 on Tuesday. Currently, 12 patients are in hospital with three in Critical Care, no change in the last 24 hours.

The majority of active cases are in St. Thomas, which has 46 active cases, followed by Woodstock with 28 and Tillsonburg with 26.

Active outbreaks continue at the Aylmer Retirement Residence and at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas.

Schools in the region in outbreak include; St. Joseph's Catholic School, Westfield Public School and Glendale High School, all three of which are in Tillsonburg, and at Pierre Elliott Trudeau French Immersion Public School in St. Thomas.

Outbreaks have been declared over at Straffordville Public School and St. Michael's Catholic School in Woodstock.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 13 new, 170 active, 5,382 total, 5,114 resolved, 98 deaths

Grey-Bruce – four new, 45 active, 2,541 total, 2,469 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – four new, 112 active, 3,471 total, 3,295 resolved, 56 deaths

Huron-Perth – eight new, 64 active, 2,568 total, 2,434 resolved, 70 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 12 new, 40 active, 4,384 total, 4,267 resolved, 77 deaths

An outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia continues, with fewer than five staff and the same number of patients affected.

Ontario logged 780 new COVID-19 cases across the province Wednesday and six additional deaths, as the seven-day average continues to rise.