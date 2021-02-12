The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, the lowest daily count seen since November.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the region with a cumulative 5,973 cases, 5,587 resolved, 206 active and 180 deaths.

Though there have been a few daily counts in the teens in recent weeks, the last time the region saw a daily case count lower than Friday's was when nine cases were reported on Nov. 23, 2020.

The province is expected to announce Friday what zone the region will reopen in when the stay-at-home order is lifted on Feb. 16, with officials predicting it will likely be in orange-restrict or red-control under the COVID-19 response framework.

There are six active outbreaks at local seniors' facilities, and one school outbreak at Clara Brenton Public School. The Thames Valley District School Board has also confirmed three new school cases.

Southwestern Public Health is reporting five ongoing outbreaks at Elgin and Oxford county institutions, with one new outbreak at Valleyview Nursing Home in St. Thomas where there is one staff case.

No new cases or deaths were reported Friday at the homes with the most significant outbreaks, Caressant Care Retirement Home in Woodstock or PeopleCare Tavistock.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 110 active, 2,418 total, 2,244 resolved, 64 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – five new, 61 active, 1,909 total, 1,803 resolved, 45 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 39 active, 1,379 total, 1,296 resolved, 39 deaths

Grey-Bruce – three new, 18 active, 672 total, 654 resolved, one death

Huron-Perth –one new, 36 active, 1,281 total, 1,197 resolved, 48 deaths (one new death)

The most serious ongoing outbreak in Huron-Perth is at Seaforth Manor, which has seen 75 cases to date.

Across the province, 1,076 new infections and 18 deaths were reported, but officials say data migration issues mean Toronto's numbers are being underreported.