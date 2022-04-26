MLHU reports one new COVID-related death, 73 new cases

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 and 73 additional lab-confirmed cases.

The death is being reported as a woman in her 90s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

London Health Sciences Centre is caring for 50 inpatients, six of which are in the ICU.

There are eight inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital with five or fewer in Paediatric Critical Care.

LHSC is also reporting an outbreak at Victoria Hospital Sub-Acute Medicine.

As of Tuesday, there are 234 staff at LHSC who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 111 workers at St. Joseph’s Health Care who have also tested positive.