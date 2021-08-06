MLHU reports rise in COVID-19 cases for third straight day as SWPH issues exposure notice

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the third day in a row cases have risen.

The region reported no cases on Tuesday, but that was followed by six cases Wednesday, eight on Thursday and 16 on Friday.

The region now has a total of 12,837 cases and 231 deaths, with 12,548 cases resolved leaving 58 active. There are now 3,637 cases with a variant of concern, including 129 of the Delta variant.

Of the cases since June 25, over 93 per cent are among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Health officials have continued to encourage people to get the vaccine, offering appointment-free shots at all mass vaccination centres and numerous pop-up clinics.

As of July 31, 664,770 doses have been administered, with 80.0 per cent of those eligible having received one dose and 66.9 percent of those eligible fully vaccinated.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for eight inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care.

An outbreak continues in the B7-200 Adult Inpatient Mental Health/PICU unit at Victoria Hospital while two other outbreaks were declared July 30; at the Pond Mills Children's Centre and the Thames Centre Playground Program Day Camp.

Meanwhile Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) has issued a public notice about potential COVID-19 exposure at a number of locations in Oxford County in an effort to prevent further transmission.

Nine cases have been linked to similar exposures, and SWPH is asking anyone who visited the involved locations to get tested regardless of whether they are symptomatic or have been vaccinated:

Pittock Conservation Area – Seasonal Campground only – anytime during the month of July, particularly from July 16 onward.

Brickhouse Pub in Woodstock on July 29, particularly from 3 to 5 p.m.

Smith-LeRoy Funeral Home in Woodstock on July 29 from 12:30 to 3 p.m., or any associated private gatherings after a funeral on that date

“This notice is specifically related to the potential risk of person-to-person infection; it is not a reflection on these local businesses,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Joyce Lock in a statement.

All businesses were found to demonstrate effective cleaning, disinfection, PPE and infection prevention and control practices, and staff are considered at low-risk due to proper PPE wearing.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – five new, 36 active, 3,980 total, 3,860 resolved, 84 deaths, 906 variants

Grey-Bruce – three new, 48 active, 2,143 total, 2,072 resolved, 19 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 15 active, 2,748 total, 2,679 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – three new, 11 active, 1,948 total, 1,880 resolved, 57 deaths, 362 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, three active, 3,641 total, 3,570 resolved, 68 deaths, 685 variants

Ontario health officials reported more than 300 new infections across the province Friday for the first time since June.