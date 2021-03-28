MLHU reports rise in COVID-19 cases with 78 new cases

COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb in the region with the Middlesex-London Health Unit reporting 78 new cases Sunday.

The London region now has 6,899 cases, with 6,310 resolved and 186 deaths, 403 cases are considered active.

There are six confirmed variant cases and 111 screening positive. It takes several days to weeks for a positive screening to be confirmed.

Over the weekend, the region’s COVID-19 case count climbed by 124 with 46 cases recorded Saturday. Both days surpassed the largest rise in numbers since Jan. 23, when 45 cases were reported. The daily record of new cases was recorded on Jan. 4 with 149 new cases.

There are active outbreaks in two long-term care and retirement homes, one unit at the London Health Sciences Centre's University Hospital, and one school.

The University of Western reported Friday there were two active outbreaks at two of its residence buildings.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit stated Sunday it is working with the Bluewater School Board and the Bruce Grey Catholic District School Board to address a probably case of COVID-19 associated with St. Anthony’s School in Kincardine, Ont. and Kincardine District Secondary School.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford –76 active, 2,741 total, 2,597 resolved, 68 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk –83 active, 1,616 total, 1,489 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth –12 active, 1,408 total, 1,346 resolved, 50 deaths,

Grey-Bruce — 55 active, 796 total, 737 resolved, four deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 217 active, 2,721 total, 2,456 resolved, 48 deaths

Health officials reported 2,448 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario on Sunday, marking the province’s fourth straight day where cases have been above the 2,000 mark.