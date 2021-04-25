MLHU reports small increase in new COVID-19 numbers, second day of double-digit figures

Sunday saw a slight increase in new daily COVID-19 cases across the region, marking the second day of just double-digit cases.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says there were 90 new cases, up eight from the 82 cases reported Saturday. There were 111 new cases Friday.

The region now has a total of 9,894 cases, with 8,707 resolved and 991 active. The death toll remains at 196 following a new recorded death Saturday, a man in his 80s with no connection to a long-term care or retirement home.

The number of variant cases has risen to 1,553 with the vast majority being the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the U.K. Another 236 cases are mutation-positive.

On Sunday, Ontario reported 3,947 new cases of the virus and 24 more deaths, down from 4,094 infections Saturday.

There were 4,505 cases on Friday, 3,682 on Thursday and 4,212 Wednesday.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 12 new, 159 active, 3,275 total, 3,040 resolved, 76 deaths, 343 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – 23 new, 272 active, 2,172 total, 1,854 resolved, 41 deaths

Huron-Perth – six new, 29 active, 1,545 total, 1,464 resolved, 52 deaths, 73 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – seven new, 78 active, 3,188 total, 3,054 resolved, 56 deaths, 336 variants

Grey-Bruce – seven new, 103 active, 1,165 total, 1057 resolved, five deaths