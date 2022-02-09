MLHU reports spike in reported COVID-19 cases

While no new deaths have been reported due to COVID-19, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting a jump in reported cases with 139.

On Tuesday, 70 new cases were reported along with two additional deaths.

The City of London currently has the most number of active cases with 1,237. Strathroy-Caradoc has 54, followed by Middlesex Centre and Thames Centre both with 34.

There are currently 18 active outbreaks among hospitals and long-term care and retirement homes.

Staff at London Health Sciences Centre are currently caring for 116 inpatients with COVID-19, 22 of which are in the ICU.

Five or fewer inpatients are in the Children’s Hospital with five or fewer in Paediatric Critical Care.

Unchanged from Tuesday, there are 141 LHSC staff members who have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 63 health care workers at St. Joseph’s who have tested positive for the virus.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though officials say testing eligibility rules make these an underestimate of actual cases:

Elgin-Oxford – 91 new, 489 active, 10,672 total, 10,039 resolved, 144 deaths (one new)

Grey-Bruce – 25 new, 153 active, 5,800 total, 5,563 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – 35 new, 5,324 total, 90 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 237 active, 9,275 total, 8,922 resolved, 116 deaths

Meanwhile, Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Wednesday.

The province said 2,059 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, which is down from the 2,254 reported on Tuesday. The number of people in ICU also fell from 474 to 449.