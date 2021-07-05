MLHU reports 16 new COVID-19 cases over three days, urges faster vaccination

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a total of 10 new COVID-19 over the weekend and six new cases Monday.

Five new cases were reported each day Saturday and Sunday, making Monday the third day of single-digit cases after 13 were reported on Friday.

The region now has a total of 12,597 cases and 226 deaths, with 12,312 cases resolved leaving 59 active. There are now 3,482 cases with a variant of concern and the number of cases with the more contagious Delta variant has risen to 20.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting nine inpatients with COVID-19. Fewer than five are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in critical care and none in acute care.

No LHSC staff are currently positive and the entire region is currently outbreak-free.

MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie is stressing the importance of getting vaccinated to prevent spread.

"Of the cases we've had in the last two weeks, 92 per cent of those positive COVID cases were among people who had no vaccine at all – 92 per cent. Eight per cent were among people who had just one dose of COVID vaccine and zero – not a single case of those roughly 200 cases – were among people who had been fully vaccinated."

He encouraged people to rebook their second dose as soon as possible to prevent the spread of the Delta variant, as has happened in Grey-Bruce and Waterloo Region.

“We have tens of thousands of appointments in the second and third weeks of July for people to rebook their second doses. It’s no longer really an option. We absolutely need you, and you need to rebook your second dose as quickly as possible.”

Mackie also encouraged everyone to continue to avoid indoor gatherings, which is where the vast majority of spread continues to happen.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – four new (weekend total), 16 active, 3,888 total, 3,789 resolved, 83 deaths, 812 variants

Grey-Bruce – 22 new, 200 active, 1,721 total, 1,512 resolved, nine deaths, 456 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 11 active, 2,709 total, 2,645 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – three new, 10 active, 1,897 total, 1,830 resolved, 57 deaths, 318 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 17 active, 3,612 total, 3,533 resolved, 62 deaths, 647 variants

Ontario health officials reported 170 new cases Monday, the second time fewer than 200 cases have been reported in a week.