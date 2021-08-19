MLHU sees additional COVID-19 cases linked to two downtown London, Ont. bars

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says outbreaks at two downtown London, Ont. bars continue to grow.

At a Thursday afternoon briefing, Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health with the MLHU said there are now 22 primary cases linked to Delilah's at the corner of Richmond and John streets.

That's up from the original 15 cases first reported over the weekend. There are four secondary cases connected to those 22 and of all of the cases, nine people were fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at the Lost Love Social Club on Carling Street has risen to eight from the original five cases. There are no secondary cases linked to those people and all of the cases involve unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

Dr. Summers believes the actual number of cases are higher.

"We've seen a notable jump in cases specifically amongst those ages 18 to 24, the nature of being 18 to 24, or that attending nightclubs and bars in downtown London or in other parts of our region is an important part of life. However, these are higher risk activities, and for those who are unwell, or for those who are unvaccinated, I strongly encourage you to consider your actions when attending these events," said Dr. Summers.

London Mayor Ed Holder said bars and nightclubs should be off limits to those who are not double-vaccinated but that would requie support from the province and Ottawa.

"So for me, and along with other big city mayors across Ontario, we've put forward a motion to request that mandatory vaccination proof be put in place, and we're going to continue to press for action when in discussion with the senior levels of government."