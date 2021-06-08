MLHU to hold walk-in vaccination clinic for unhoused downtown residents Thursday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday for downtown residents who are experiencing homelessness, underhoused or those facing barriers to accessing the shot, including transportation issues.

The walk-in clinic will take place at the MLHU's Citi Plaza offices June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Preference will be given to those who need first doses and can't make it to the four other mass vaccination clinics in London and Middlesex County.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, where you live, what you’re struggling with or what you earn, COVID-19 looks for opportunities to spread. There are a number of factors that put some downtown residents at higher risk, and we want to help remove barriers like transportation, so that as many people as possible can get vaccinated,” says Stephen Turner, director of environmental health and infectious diseases with the MLHU.

“Our goal has been, and remains, to get vaccine in arms as quickly and as efficiently as we can. The more people who get a dose of vaccine, the better the protection from this virus for all of us,” he adds.