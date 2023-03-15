MLHU to lose enforcement officers as cannabis legalization reaches 5-year mark

New figures show the number of enforcement officers within the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) will fall in 2024 as funding for a cannabis monitoring program ends.

According to a report to be presented to the Board of Health Thursday, the number of enforcement officers will drop from five to three.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers said the reduction was expected, but will not change MLHU's emphasis on education and enforcement.

“I do think we continue to see the rising risks of cannabis,” Summers told CTV News.

Summers added that Statistics Canada figures show 50 per cent of people between the ages of 20 to 24 used Cannabis in 2022.

The figure comes as Summers advised ‘emerging research’ shows growing mental and physical health concerns caused by non-medicinal pot.

“It is a substance with harm. It’s not a benign drug,” he stated.

For several years, money from the Ontario Cannabis Legalization Fund (OCLIF) has supported two full-time enforcement officers in the London area.

Summers confirms the fund, distributed by the City of London, will run dry in 2024.

However, he maintained the MLHU remains committed to minimizing the risks of legal cannabis.

“So, there will be ongoing work we’re going to have to evaluate. And that means looking for additional resources to support whatever that work might be. We’ll continue to look for those (cannabis education) resources,” said Summers.