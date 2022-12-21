MLHU to offer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster to children starting Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) will begin offering the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 booster dose to children aged five to 11.

According to a press release, the MLHU has a supply of pediatric bivalent booster vaccines and will make them available to families and children between five and 11-years-old starting Wednesday.

The booster doses will be available at the Western Fair District and its mobile vaccination clinics.

The MLHU said anyone who has not yet received their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine must first receive their monovalent Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to complete their primary vaccine series before being eligible to receive a bivalent booster dose.

According to the health unit, “The recommended interval at which a bivalent booster dose can be administered is six months after their last COVID-19 vaccine dose,” and “Individuals who have had COVID-19 or have tested positive on a PCR or rapid-antigen test should also wait six months before receiving a booster dose of the bivalent vaccine.”

Jody Paget, associate manager of vaccine preventable disease with the MLHU, said the health unit is continuing to encourage people to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines as we enter the holiday season.

“Vaccination continues to be the best defense against severe illness and hospitalization,” she said. “We must continue to use those familiar tools available to us to protect ourselves and those around us, including masking in public indoor environments, washing your hands often, and staying home if you are unwell.”

People six months or older may receive a COVID-19 vaccine before, at the same time, or after non-COVID-19 vaccines, such as the flu vaccine.