MLHU urging faster vaccination as new COVID-19 cases jump

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 26 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths Wednesday.

The count marks a steep jump in cases, after just seven cases on Tuesday. It is also the first time in two weeks daily cases have exceeded 25.

The region now has a total of 12,475 cases and 223 deaths, with 12,137 cases resolved leaving 115 active. There are now 3,383 cases with a variant of concern.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting 19 inpatients with COVID-19. Ten of those are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in acute care and critical care, and fewer than five staff members are positive.

The only active outbreak in the region is at LHSC's University Hospital in the 8TU Transplant Unit.

Starting Wednesday, anyone who received their first vaccine dose on or before May 9, can begin re-booking an earlier second dose appointment. That is in addition to all adults 70 and over, all Indigenous residents and those with specific health conditions.

Health officials are reminding people the minimum time between doses for those who first received Pfizer or Moderna is 28 days, while the interval is eight weeks for those who received AstraZeneca as their first dose.

In a statement, MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said, "Regardless of what you received for your first dose, Pfizer and Moderna are both excellent options for a second dose, and clients will receive the vaccine that is available…AstraZeneca is also a great second dose option for those who received it for their first dose.”

As the Delta variant becomes more prevalent, any available mRNA vaccine is being recommended to accelerate second doses.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – five new, 26 active, 3,843 total, 3,734 resolved, 83 deaths, 781 variants

Grey-Bruce – two new, 42 active, 1,397 total, 1,348 resolved, seven deaths, 398 variants (first Delta variant)

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 32 active, 2,690 total, 2,605 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – five new, 21 active, 1,867 total, 1,789 resolved, 57 deaths, 298 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – two new, 24 active, 3,552 total, 3,466 resolved, 62 deaths, 620 variants

Across Ontario, more than 350 new cases were reported Wednesday, after a significant drop on Tuesday.