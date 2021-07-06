Manitoba Metis Federation signs agreement with Canada to advance rights to self-government

The Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) and the Government of Canada took a major step on Tuesday to advance the Manitoba Métis people’s right to self-government.

On Tuesday, the MMF and Canada signed the Manitoba Métis Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Agreement.

The agreement, which was developed by both parties, recognizes the Manitoba Métis people’s right to self-government, as well as the MMF’s role as the government of the Manitoba Métis nation. It also recognizes the MMF’s authority over citizenship, leadership selection, elections, and the operation of their government on behalf of Manitoba’s Métis people.

David Chartrand, president of the MMF, said justice is being achieved with this agreement.

“We’ve always been a government and no one will ever take that from us,” he said.

According to the MMF, it is an incremental agreement that lays out the steps to more formally recognize the MMF as an Indigenous government under Canadian Law.

Chartrand noted that the Métis people have fought for everything they have achieved.

“We’ve had to vigorously put our plans together and unite together to fight for a common cause and we’ve been successful,” he said, noting the Métis nation doesn’t give up.