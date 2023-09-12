'Their lives mattered': Sask. First Nation unveils monument honouring MMIWG2S

A monument honouring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit individuals (MMIWG2S+) in Saskatchewan was unveiled on Muskowekwan First Nation.

For artist Wannitta Mantee-Henry, the project is more than just a monument.

“My auntie, I do most of my MMIW work to honour her. I am named after her,” she said.

The 17-year-old was one of two artists who designed the monument – the other being Whirlwind Bull. Mantee-Henry believes it offers support for families and acts as a place of education.

“I think it’s important that people find out and know about the MMIW so they can learn about it,” she added.

The dark stone pillar is marked with an assortment of colours and depicts an Indigenous woman holding two young girls in her arms.

Mantee-Henry is not alone – Danielle Ewenin knows the pain of losing a loved one. Her sister was among those lost and later found dead.

“My sister was found, we were able to lay her to rest but his sister was never found,” she said, recounting the story of fellow community member.

“I had a place to go and he didn’t have a place to go. To put a cigarette, say a prayer and to remember his sister and so we needed a place like that.”

However, the day was not just about sadness – the sound of jingle dress performances echoed through the afternoon air – revealing an element of healing.

The unveiling comes after years of work from the Touchwood Agency Tribal Council (TATC) and a core group of organizers composed of MMIWG families.

“I’ve been gathering since 2007 when our aunt went missing actually prior to that too with our families,” said project member Myrna Laplante.

“It’s very comforting to be with other people with everybody supporting each other.”

Many of those in attendance have had to suffer the tragedy of having a missing or murdered loved one which unites the community.

“It unfortunate such tragedy binds us,” Laplante said. “But I know that being together we get a solace that we don’t get anywhere else.”

The monument is located at the TATC office north of Punnichy, Sask. located approximately 130 kilometres north of Regina.

Inscribed on the pillar reads a message for all visitors.

“This is a project of love and hope for those we lost and for our loved ones who are still missing. It is love and hope that centres the quest for our women, children, and two-spirited loved ones,” the message reads.

“Their lives mattered. This monument is for MMIWG2S families and generations to come, that we never forget, never give up home and always fight for justice.”

At the time of the monument’s installation – there are 64 families of missing or murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people within the TATC.