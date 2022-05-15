MNRF evacuation advisory for Shining Tree

Timmins 1, an active forest fire near the village of Shinning Tree, is now estimated to cover 2,000 hectares.

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources, and Forestry in the Timmins District has implemented a mandatory evacuation of residents in Shining Tree, officials said in a tweet Saturday.

Police said there are 50 homes in the area.

Residents have been asked to leave their homes immediately and travel east, away from the active fire, police said in a release.

Police said Highway 560 at Westree and Elk Lake remains closed.

As of Saturday afternoon, there are 26 active fires in the Northeast region.

To see the fire activily near you, check the MNRF interactive fire map.